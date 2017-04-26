Northeast Ohio weather: Rain by morning

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking the next system that will bring us rain to the area by morning. Most of the night appears dry. The rain will develop from west to east overnight. Plan on it being wet for the morning drive. Alot of cloud cover will keep the temperatures down the next few days. A northeast wind off the lake won't help matters either. The rain looks to be light for the most part tomorrow and Friday.

