Northeast Ohio weather: Wet morning ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We’ve had a little break from the rain for the last two days, but it is back in the forecast today.

Expect scattered showers (and thunder) through the morning. Rain may be moderate to heavy from time to time. The steadiest rain should move out by midday. Some patchy drizzle may linger into the afternoon.

With rain around, today will be cooler. Expect highs around 60°. (That may not occur until early this evening. We’ll be in the 50s for most of the day.)

Dreary Friday:

You may want to leave the sunglasses at home for Friday too. We’re forecasting cloudy skies and periods of light rain or drizzle.

Temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Mother’s Day Weekend:

We’re still on track for a nice Mother’s Day weekend!

Saturday: Decreasing clouds and dry weather. High: 65°.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray rain shower is possible. High: 72°.

Summer-like Weather Returns Soon:

I don’t know about you but I think we have earned some good weather! This hasn’t been the nicest May.

At this time, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are looking dry. Warm air will stream into NE Ohio early next week.

Monday: 72°

Tuesday: 83°

Wednesday: 85°

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.