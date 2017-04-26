Northeast Ohio weather: Rain in the area

(Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
An upper low located near Chicago this evening will track through the area tomorrow. This system will keep the threat of showers going through the night. There could be some thunder this evening until the sun goes down. Showers are expected tomorrow morning into the early afternoon. The risk of rain looks like it goes down by late day. I kept Tuesday night dry. There is only a small chance of a shower Wednesday afternoon.
