Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to NE Ohio today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Grab an umbrella on your way out the door. We’re looking at rain moving in today.

Short Term Forecast:

There isn’t much, if anything, out there early this morning. However, I do expect showers to increase in coverage area through the day.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. Areas that see more rain will be a touch cooler (60s).

Showers will become more widespread through the night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

More Wet Weather Tomorrow:

Periods of light rain continue through tomorrow, as low pressure moves over NE Ohio. This feature will keep us on the cooler side. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

With low pressure just to our northeast on Friday, we’ll maintain a lot of cloud cover. A morning shower can’t be ruled out either. We should be totally dry by Friday afternoon.

We’re still thinking that showers and storms will be possible from time to time this weekend. The best chances are on Sunday.

Unfortunately, we cannot rule out at least a few showers and storms Saturday and Monday. Neither day will be a washout. I would not cancel my outdoor plans. Just have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.

Saturday’s high: 79°

Sunday’s high: 83°

Monday’s high: 82°

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.