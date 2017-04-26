Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful Wednesday ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

It’s been a gorgeous week so far, hasn’t it? Let’s keep it going today!

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 60s. Those of you along the lakeshore will probably be a touch cooler (50s), courtesy of a northeasterly wind. In-land areas like Akron and Canton may climb into the upper 60s.

If you have something going on tonight, plan for dry weather through midnight. Scattered rain showers will move in after midnight.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s by early tomorrow morning.

Rain Returns Thursday & Friday:

The newest model guidance indicates that rain will hang around into Thursday. It probably won’t rain on us constantly all day, but you will need to break out your umbrella from time to time.

We’re also forecasting scattered rain showers on Friday.

Thursday’s high: 65°

Friday’s high: 57°

Mother’s Day Weekend:

Remember how ugly things were last weekend?! (Especially Saturday. Yuck!)

We look MUCH better this weekend! Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Mother’s Day (Sunday) will be just a touch warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few hit or miss showers are possible, but the day will not be a washout by any means.

Gardener: No Frost Concerns For You:

As the month goes on, we seem to be breaking out of this cool pattern. Overnight lows for the next seven days will range from the mid to upper 40s into the lower 60s.

Major Warm-Up Next Week:

Yesterday we mentioned on the air that we’ll likely see much warmer weather by the middle to end of the month. We’re sticking with that!

Monday’s high: 75°

Tuesday’s high: 80°

