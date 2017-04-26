Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and thunder Thursday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and thunder Thursday

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and thunder Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Some clouds will be on the increase tonight.  The risk of frost is much lower.  There could be some patchy frost across Eastern Ohio.  Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky.  The lake breeze will keep things cooler near the shore.  A front will be located to our south on Thursday.  Moisture along this boundary will give us a good risk of showers and thunder starting Thursday afternoon and night.

