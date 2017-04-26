Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and thunder Thursday

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Some clouds will be on the increase tonight. The risk of frost is much lower. There could be some patchy frost across Eastern Ohio. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky. The lake breeze will keep things cooler near the shore. A front will be located to our south on Thursday. Moisture along this boundary will give us a good risk of showers and thunder starting Thursday afternoon and night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.