Northeast Ohio weather: Rainy days continue

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major storm system is heading into Ohio today bringing wet weather with it. We saw some rain throughout the morning hours, but there is more to come into the evening hours and to start Thursday. A lot of moisture is associated with this system and will bring chances for rain throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Don't count thunder out tonight as instability increases. More showers and storms are possible for your Thursday. Friday has a slight chance for rain, but temperatures around 70. The weekend looks warm and Saturday is looking relatively dry. But, Sunday we will see the next wave of rain and storms.

