Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat possible again today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure remains anchored over the Great Lakes this morning. It will weaken and move east tomorrow. In its wake, low pressure will move over the northern Great Lakes on Wednesday, pushing a cold front into NE Ohio.

Short Term Forecast:

The HEAT is still our big weather story!

Today’s high: 92° (Record high: 88°, 2007)

Tomorrow’s high: 92° (Record high: 91°, 1998)

Wednesday will be slightly cooler. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s. It may come as a relief to you that we’ll likely fall short of Wednesday’s record high. (Record high: 88°, 1946)

Mid-Week Front Brings Changes:

The cold front I mentioned above will cool things off in a MAJOR way.

Thursday’s high: 70°

Friday’s high: 70°

Saturday’s high: 64° (Brr!)

Sunday’s high: 68°

Temperatures will also be sharply cooler in the evenings. How about 40s and 50s overnight from Thursday night through the weekend?!

Rain Chances Are Minimal:

While Wednesday’s front will provide us with relief from the heat, it won’t bring us much rain. At this time, it looks like we’ll only see spotty showers and storms Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain.

We’ll also have a slight chance of late-day rain on Friday, as another cold front drops in.