Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat possible again tomorrow - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat possible again tomorrow

Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat possible again tomorrow

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Little overall change tot he weather through tomorrow.  Tonight will be clear and warm and tomorrow will be another day where we are flirting with a record high.  Humid conditions will be with us as well.  A cold front will finally track through on Wednesday.  Not alot of moisture with this system so just expect some spotty showers during the afternoon.  A noticeable change in air mass will be felt starting Wednesday night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly