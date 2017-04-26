Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat possible again tomorrow

(Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Little overall change tot he weather through tomorrow. Tonight will be clear and warm and tomorrow will be another day where we are flirting with a record high. Humid conditions will be with us as well. A cold front will finally track through on Wednesday. Not alot of moisture with this system so just expect some spotty showers during the afternoon. A noticeable change in air mass will be felt starting Wednesday night.
