Northeast Ohio weather: Record highs possible today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Record Heat Possible Today:

Good morning! Today’s big weather story is all about the HEAT! Highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s, under mostly sunny skies.

It will also be quite windy today. Expect winds sustained from the southwest at 15 – 20 mph. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

The heat wave will last through tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will return to the lower 90s.

Be sure you’re staying hydrated over the coming days! Check the backseat of the car before you lock it up. Check on your elderly friends and neighbors! Give your pets plenty of fresh water and shade. (If you’re hot, so are they!)

Some perspective: The average first 90° day in Cleveland is around June 15th. (That’s using data from 2000 – now.)

We’ll be a lot cooler by Friday (low 60s).

Rain Chances Going Forward:

No rain is expected today, but we could see a few scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. Not everyone will see rain. Gardeners, it looks like you’ll need to continue to water!

Weekend Outlook:

We’ll warm back up for the weekend but it won’t be quite as hot as it is now.

Saturday’s high: 74°, a mix of sun and clouds

Sunday’s high: 84°, scattered storms (mainly in the afternoon/evening)

Cleveland Marathon runners! Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at race time on Sunday morning. We’ll rise into the lower 70s by 11:00 AM.

Totally different from last year, right?! The GFS model still has rain in the area on Sunday morning, but the Euro remains dry.

Right now I am thinking that the Euro will win out and we’ll be dry on Sunday morning. We’ll keep a close eye on it and will keep you updated.

