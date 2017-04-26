Northeast Ohio weather: Remnants of Irma to bring us some rain

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

It will be milder tonight with the humidity on the rise. Clouds will thicken up as the remnants of Irma begins to move in. We just have spotty showers in the forecast tonight and early morning. Tomorrow is looking mainly dry during the day but mostly cloudy. The second wave of rain is expected to be steadier as it tracks in Wednesday night. We think areas of fog develop by Thursday morning with light rain and drizzle in the area.