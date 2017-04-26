Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of rain and storms most of the weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Get ready for an unsettled weekend as a large system spins west of our area. A warm front will be the focus for showers and storms Saturday afternoon and night. Some of this rain could be heavy at times so be aware of that. The Cleveland Marathon will have showers and possibly some thunder in the area. The humidity level goes up by Sunday as we tap into some warmer air. More waves of showers and storms will roll through pretty much all day on Sunday. If we tap into enough sun then temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees.

