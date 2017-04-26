Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers and storms for much of the day

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

Good Morning, Folks!

* Isolated P.M. storms

* Seasonable highs in the 70s

* Shower threat again Tuesday

A few leftover showers and storms early this morning will give way to isolated storms this afternoon. Temperatures will top in the low to mid 70s beneath variable skies. The risk of passing showers will be with us on a cooler and windy Tuesday with highs only in the mid 60s.

