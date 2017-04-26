Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers possible today! - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers possible today!

By Samantha Roberts, Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

Low pressure north of Lake Erie will pull a cold front into NE Ohio today. High pressure will move in for the weekend. High pressure will remain in control for much of next week.

Short Term Forecast:

We'll begin the day on a dry and chilly note. There are A LOT of 40s out there this morning! (In fact, they outnumber the 50s!) We should make it back up to about 69° this afternoon. Today will also be quite breezy.

As our cold front approaches, clouds will be on the increase through late-morning. Short range model guidance keeps us dry until about 11:00 AM or so. We may be seeing a few spotty rain showers at that point. I think we're most likely to see scattered showers after lunchtime. You'll want to have an umbrella close by this afternoon.

Most of the rain will wind down after sunset, but a few spotty showers could hang around a bit longer.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s again.

Weekend Forecast:

Expect gorgeous, rain-free weather all weekend.

Saturday's high: 64°

Sunday's high: 70°

This Fall Feel Won't Last:

Monday's high: 74°

Tuesday's high: 78°

Wednesday's high: 80°

Thursday's high: 82°

We really need rain. Portions of NE Ohio are under a "Moderate Drought." Unfortunately, our chances are looking slim after today.

Longer range model guidance is trying to hint at a little rain by next Thursday, but that is subject to change.

