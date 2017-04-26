Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms are possible today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

A weak cold front will be nearby through tonight. High pressure will build into NE Ohio by mid-week.

Short Term Forecast:

With the front nearby, we’ll have to keep a chance of rain in today. I don’t think it’ll rain constantly, but a few hit or miss showers could pop up as soon as this morning. You’re more likely to get rained on this afternoon. I’d take an umbrella along, just to be on the safe side.

Temperature-wise, today will be another warm and humid day. We’ll climb into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Summer Is Here To Stay:

Fall begins on Friday, but Mother Nature has other plans.

Wednesday’s high: 83°

Thursday’s high: 84°

Friday’s high: 84°

A few spotty showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. The rest of the week will be dry.

Early Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 83°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 85°.