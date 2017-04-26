Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered summertime showers this afternoon

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

Good Morning!

Today marks the last of the Dog Days of summer with typical summertime showers and storms scattered across the viewing area - mainly this afternoon and evening. The latest model run suggests nothing severe with this round but there's always the risk of a maverick. Temperatures will top in the low 80s and the storm threat ends early tonight with lows in the 60s. The weekend holds a sun/clouds mix with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 70s.