Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonable weather for Tuesday!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Expect today to feel every bit like the end of May, as highs will climb into the mid 70s.

There are a few rain showers around this morning, but these should be out of here by 9:00 AM, if not sooner than that. Most of our day will be partly sunny, calm, and beautiful.

Similar to Monday’s forecast, I can’t totally rule out a passing shower or storm after lunchtime. These will be very isolated and not everyone will see them.

If you’re making plans for tonight, plan for mainly dry weather. A few spotty rain showers are possible after 1:00 AM.

Take An Umbrella Wednesday:

While Wednesday will certainly not be a washout, we do have a slightly better shot for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Cloud cover and those potential showers will keep us a little cooler tomorrow. Expect highs around 70°.

Thursday – Pick Day Of The Week:

Thursday is going to be absolutely gorgeous! We’re forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

If you’re headed to the watch party at the Q for game #1 of the NBA Finals, things are looking dry.

Friday – Best Rain Chance Of The Week:

An upper level disturbance will pass over NE Ohio on Friday. This will bring us the week’s best chance of showers and storms. Some storms may be on the strong side, so we will need to watch this closely over the coming days.

Friday will also be quite warm. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Early Look – Weekend Forecast:

The latest model guidance has rain right over top of NE Ohio on Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon is where the models diverge.

One model says: Nope, rain sticks around Saturday afternoon and even into Sunday.

Another model says: Rain moves out by Saturday afternoon and we stay dry on Sunday.

We will keep you updated as new model data comes in!

Saturday’s high: 69°

Sunday’s high: 68°

