Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms to move in tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A clear sky and pleasant night is in the forecast. Temperatures will be milder than the past few nights. A front will be approaching us tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase and the breeze picks up out of the southwest. Scattered showers and storms develop from west to east. It looks like the best risk of rain and storms will be in the evening. The front pushes through and we should dry out later Wednesday night and through Thursday. The same front comes back as a warm front Thursday night, however, and that will lead to more rain developing later Thursday evening.