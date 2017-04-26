Northeast Ohio weather: Showers are possible later today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

A weakening cold front will move in later today. It'll stall out just to our south, and then it'll return northward as a warm front Thursday night into Friday.

The next cold front will swing through on Saturday.

It’s going to be a much warmer start to the day. Many of us are waking up in the 60s! It feels phenomenal outside. Ahead of our cold front, we’ll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase through the morning. A few stray showers could pop up as soon as late-morning. Scattered showers are possible throughout the afternoon, so you’ll want to take an umbrella along today.

The most widespread rain will probably arrive as the cold front moves through; around 7:00 PM or so. There may be some thunder out there too. Short range model guidance has us drying out by midnight.

More Rain Possible Through Friday:

With the cold front just to our south, those of you who live in Akron (and areas to the south) could see a few passing showers on Thursday. The northern half of our area will stay dry until Thursday evening.

At this time, models bring rain back into Cleveland after 9:00 PM Thursday. That would mean a possible rain delay for Game #1 of the ALDS. We’ll need to watch this closely.

It looks like scattered showers will hang around into Friday. Game #2 of the ALDS will also feature a chance of showers. (We need rain, but I hope it rains everywhere BUT Progressive Field!)

Thursday’s high: 76°

Friday’s high: 76°

Weekend Outlook:

With another cold front moving through this weekend, that means another shot for rain. Saturday’s rain should hold off until very late in the day. If you have outdoor plans during the afternoon or evening hours, just have a plan to run inside!

Sunday will be gorgeous and dry!

Saturday’s high: 87° (Record high: 88°, 1946)

Sunday’s high: 78°