Northeast Ohio weather: Showery and chilly pattern

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A chilly air mass associated with a slow moving storm located north of us tonight will park itself pretty much right over our area the next few days. Below normal temperatures are in the forecast through Wednesday. Expect a cloudy sky tonight. The wind picks up out of the north tomorrow. More clouds and a few showers will be around. Temperatures don't make it out of the low to mid 60s. This system is still with us Wednesday. More showers are in the forecast.

