Northeast Ohio weather: Slow improvement this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A massive area of low pressure will sit and spin to our east over the weekend. This will most definitely keep us chilly. Wrap around showers will be around Saturday. The wind will be brisk out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will only make it around 50 degrees for a high. We expect more showers around Saturday night with the best risk of rain east of Cleveland. I'm going to be positive and go with a dry forecast Sunday. It remains windy and chilly however. We may be looking at a frost threat Sunday night so keep that in mind.

