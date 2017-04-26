Northeast Ohio weather: Small chance of rain - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Small chance of rain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A weak disturbance passing through this evening will keep a small risk of a shower going.  Most areas stay dry.  Another little disturbance tomorrow will also give us a small chance of a shower during the afternoon.  Temperatures will be warmer with more sunshine expected by afternoon.  A stronger cold front is forecast to track through early Thursday.  There could be a stray shower with it then the wind changes to the north.  This will bring in a blast of cooler air for the end of the week.

