Northeast Ohio weather: Small chance of rain

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A weak disturbance passing through this evening will keep a small risk of a shower going. Most areas stay dry. Another little disturbance tomorrow will also give us a small chance of a shower during the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with more sunshine expected by afternoon. A stronger cold front is forecast to track through early Thursday. There could be a stray shower with it then the wind changes to the north. This will bring in a blast of cooler air for the end of the week.