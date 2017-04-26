Northeast Ohio weather: Small chance of storms and humid

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A disturbance is slowly making its way through Northern Ohio. It will take through tomorrow for this thing to clear. I have a few storms in play this evening. Things should quiet down by midnight. It will remain quite humid at least through Thursday. Look for spotty storms to pop up tomorrow afternoon. Widespread fog could be an issue early Thursday morning. The fog lifts by mid morning and the sky should be sunny the rest of the day. Temperatures continue above normal throughout.