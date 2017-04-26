Northeast Ohio weather: Small shot for rain today; better chance tonight!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! The remnants of Irma will be impacting much of the eastern United States during the remainder of this work week. Local impacts will be minimal.

We may see a spotty shower or storm during the day today, but the chances are slim. (Good news for the Tribe game)! We have a much better chance of seeing rain tonight. The best chances will be from 7:00 PM through the overnight hours. Take an umbrella along if you have plans this evening.

Temperature-wise, we’re back in the mid to upper 70s today. (Is anyone else LOVING this warmer weather?!)

Thursdays With Irma:

What’s left of Irma will continue to rotate through tomorrow. We’ll wake up to scattered showers (and maybe a storm) on Thursday morning. We should dry out as the day goes on.

The remnants will move east and away from us Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday will be somewhat cooler. Expect highs in the lower 70s.

Summer Isn’t Over:

I have nothing but good news for you this weekend.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°.