Northeast Ohio weather: Snow on the way tonight!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

A series of clipper systems will move over NE Ohio through mid-week. High pressure will build in briefly late Wednesday, but another clipper system will move through Thursday into Friday. (The translation here is, "one snow chance after another!")

Good morning! We're just waking up to clouds and flurries this morning. Nothing major! We won't see much, if any, snow during the day today. Highs will top out in the low 30s. Brr!

Our clipper won't move in until tonight. At this time it looks like snow showers should hold off until after 6:00 PM. The snow will move in from the west during the evening hours. Snow showers will continue through about 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM.

Area-wide, we're expecting about 1" – 3" of new snowfall. We may accumulate 4" – 6" in the primary Snow Belt. The farther south you go, the less snow you'll see.

Lake Effect Snow Likely This Week:

In the wake of our clipper system, the lake effect snow machine will get cranking. We may have some lake enhanced snow around Tuesday morning, but most of it will develop during the second half of the day. We are expecting a multi-band event, which could even creep into the secondary Snow Belt.

If you're traveling around NE Ohio on Tuesday, please be careful. Visibility can rapidly drop where snow showers and squalls persist.

Models indicate that lake effect snow showers will continue off and on into Wednesday.

Accumulation will be dependent upon where bands set up and are most persistent. My Snow Belt folks should prepare for additional accumulation through mid-week.

Tuesday's high: 24°

Wednesday's high: 21°

Looking Ahead:

Another clipper system will move in Thursday night into Friday. This means another widespread snow is possible for northern Ohio.

At this time, we're thinking that we'll dry out by the weekend.

Thursday's high: 28°, chance of snow showers

Friday's high: 31°, chance of snow showers

Saturday's high: 38°, mostly cloudy

Sunday's high: 43°, mostly cloudy