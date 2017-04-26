Northeast Ohio weather: Snow will disrupt your evening

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A clipper storm will track right over northern Ohio tonight. The snow is here and will be with us through the night. A solid 2 to 4 inches is in the forecast area wide with the system itself. Some lake snow develops as the system passes and that could dumb another 1 to 4 inches. Plan on very treacherous road conditions tonight and early tomorrow. You can just expect some light snow tomorrow morning with the lake effect ending during the early afternoon. It will be cloudy and cold. Another clipper Friday will give us some light snow followed by more lake effect Friday night.