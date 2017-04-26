Northeast Ohio weather: Snow will impact the morning drive!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

An Alberta Clipper moved over the area late last night into early this morning. This disturbance will move east of NE Ohio today. A weak area of high pressure will move in from the west later today. Our next cold front will pass through on Friday.

Good morning! Use extreme caution on your morning commute. A lot of snow fell overnight! Plow trucks are out, but any unplowed road will be dicey. Be extra careful on those highway ramps too.

As I write this very early on Thursday morning, the clipper snow is winding down, but lake effect is ramping up. Please watch for areas of lake effect snow on your morning drive. We will be live tracking the snow on Cleveland 19 News all morning. An additional 1" – 3" is possible where the lake effect sets up.

The lake effect should come to an end by mid-to-late morning, giving way to cloudy and cold conditions. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens all day. Brr!

Next Weathermaker – Friday:

With high pressure briefly in place, we'll begin the day Friday on a dry note. However, another clipper will move over the northern Great Lakes during the afternoon. A lot of the snow will stay to our north, but we will get clipped by some of it. Snow amounts will be generally light, on the order of 1" – 2".

My main concern for tomorrow is wind. 35 mph wind gusts will cause blowing snow.

Winds will shift on Friday night, allowing more lake effect snow to develop. Use extreme caution when traveling on Friday night.

Weekend Outlook:

Some lake effect snow is still possible on Saturday morning. Models indicate that this will shift east through the day. We should all dry out nicely on Saturday night.

Saturday will also be warmer. Expect highs in the low 30s.

Sunday's forecast is a little trickier. There isn't much consistency within the forecast models after Saturday. At this time, it looks like we'll see a little rain late in the day Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 40s.