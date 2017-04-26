Northeast Ohio weather: Some showers may develop this morning!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We are tracking a few things for you this morning.

Patchy fog The potential for showers

A cold front is going to swing through this morning, providing the focus for a few scattered showers. The peak timing will be from 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

In the wake of the front, it will be cool and WINDY! Temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s today. Winds will really pick up this afternoon. They’ll be sustained from the north at 10 – 15 mph. Winds may gust up to 25 – 30 mph.

TGI-Friday Forecast:

Wind will continue to be a big story through your Friday. Winds may gust as high as 30 – 40 mph tomorrow!

Friday will also be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a dry ending to the work week!

Weekend Outlook:

Harvey’s remnants will be moving through the Mid-South (Arkansas, West Tennessee, Northern Mississippi) today. The system will move northeast into the Ohio Valley (Louisville, Cincinnati) tomorrow.

As far as Harvey’s leftovers impacting NE Ohio, we’re still on the outer edge of this thing. I do think we’ll see a lot of high cloud cover blowing off of the system tomorrow. However, the rain should stay well far to our south on Friday.

Saturday: A few scattered showers from Harvey’s remnants may clip us. The heaviest rain will stay to our south. Here at home, I don’t think it’ll rain constantly on Saturday, but if you have outdoor plans, I would have an indoor contingency plan. High: 68°.

The rain will move east and northeast, away from NE Ohio on Saturday night.

Sunday: Gorgeous! Partly sunny and warmer. High: 79°.