Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers and storms

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A big area of low pressure will spin to our north over Eastern Canada. This will keep us a little unsettled and slightly cooler than normal. We have spotty showers in the forecast tonight and spotty showers and storms tomorrow. The wind is expected to increase tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Thursday will feature breezy weather with a partly cloudy sky.

