Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of storms tonight then a noticeable - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of storms tonight then a noticeable change

Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of storms tonight then a noticeable change

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front swings through tonight.  A few storms are in the forecast but we are in the severe risk area so the potential is there for a severe storm.  This will be an evening deal.  Much cooler air arrives tomorrow.  We have a mostly cloudy sky in the forecast.  A north wind will keep things chilly near the lakeshore.  Friday night and Saturday are looking like dry periods with a mostly cloudy sky.  A milder day is coming Saturday as we rebound back in the 70s.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly