Northeast Ohio weather: Risk of storms tonight then a noticeable change

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front swings through tonight. A few storms are in the forecast but we are in the severe risk area so the potential is there for a severe storm. This will be an evening deal. Much cooler air arrives tomorrow. We have a mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. A north wind will keep things chilly near the lakeshore. Friday night and Saturday are looking like dry periods with a mostly cloudy sky. A milder day is coming Saturday as we rebound back in the 70s.

