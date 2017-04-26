Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat later today - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat later tomorrow

Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat later today

By Samantha Roberts, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning, Cleveland! Wake up and throw on your wine and gold! It’s GAMEDAY in the Land!

Short Term Forecast:

We’re waking up to quiet and dry weather, but that may change later today. I expect clouds to thicken up through time today. Temperatures will warm to around 80°.

I really don’t think today will be a washout, by any means. Most of our day will be dry. However, after 3:00 PM or so, a few pop-up, passing storms are possible. Not everyone will see these!

Passing storms remain possible through the night, as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Dry, Summer-Like Weekend:

The calendar won’t say “Summer” until the 21st of June, but it will feel every bit like it this weekend!

Saturday’s high: 85°
Sunday’s high: 91°

We have removed all rain from the weekend forecast!

Heat Sticks Around:

Models indicate that the heat will be hanging around into next week!

Monday: 93° (Humid)
Tuesday: 90° (Humid)
Wednesday: 88° (Humid)

Rain chances will be minimal during this time, so my gardeners will need to water.

We could see a few pop-up storms on Wednesday. Our best chance for rain will be Thursday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly