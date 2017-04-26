Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat later today

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:
Good morning, Cleveland! Wake up and throw on your wine and gold! It’s GAMEDAY in the Land!
Short Term Forecast:
We’re waking up to quiet and dry weather, but that may change later today. I expect clouds to thicken up through time today. Temperatures will warm to around 80°.
I really don’t think today will be a washout, by any means. Most of our day will be dry. However, after 3:00 PM or so, a few pop-up, passing storms are possible. Not everyone will see these!
Passing storms remain possible through the night, as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Dry, Summer-Like Weekend:
The calendar won’t say “Summer” until the 21st of June, but it will feel every bit like it this weekend!
Saturday’s high: 85°
Sunday’s high: 91°
We have removed all rain from the weekend forecast!
Heat Sticks Around:
Models indicate that the heat will be hanging around into next week!
Monday: 93° (Humid)
Tuesday: 90° (Humid)
Wednesday: 88° (Humid)
Rain chances will be minimal during this time, so my gardeners will need to water.
We could see a few pop-up storms on Wednesday. Our best chance for rain will be Thursday.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.