Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat later tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

An area of low pressure located across Southern Pennsylvania will slowly shift east of us. It looks dry tonight and another cool one ahead. The warm up process continues tomorrow. There is a disturbance tracking into our area during the afternoon. This is expected to trigger showers and storms later in the day and the evening. This could have an impact on events happening Friday. A surge of heat arrives this weekend. This is the hottest stuff we have seen so far this summer.

