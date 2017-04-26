Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A warmer than normal weather pattern continues pretty much the rest of the week. A weak system will slowly track through tomorrow. This will be the focus for showers and storms in the area. The better threat comes during the afternoon. It will be rather humid through mid week. Fog could be an issue early Wednesday. The rest of the day features a mostly cloudy sky with just a small chance of a pop up storm in the afternoon.