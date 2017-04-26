Northeast Ohio weather: Storms in play tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The next system is moving in right now. The humidity level is up and a muggy period will be with us through tomorrow. The latest data is suggesting that widespread storms will form by afternoon. These storms will not move very fast so locally heavy rain is possible. The best instability occurs later this afternoon and evening. That's when a few of these storms could go severe with some wind damage possible. The wind is going to pick up tomorrow. A second front moves through in the afternoon. That will start to bring down the humidity level by Friday evening.