Northeast Ohio weather: Storms in play tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking the next system that will impact us with thunderstorms tomorrow. The humidity level will be on the rise tonight and tomorrow will be humid. The storms are expected to start late morning tomorrow. We have an alert day for these storms. A few storms could be severe and produce heavy rain. The storm threat continues into the evening as it will remain humid. The main cold front with this system moves through early Friday. I have spotty storms on Friday with a slow drop in the humidity.