Northeast Ohio weather: Strong storms are possible this afternoon!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We are tracking an approaching cold front. This front will move in later today, providing the focus for numerous showers and storms. The peak timing will be from 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain.

Otherwise, today will be warm and windy. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 – 20 mph.

A Big Time Cool Down Is Coming:

Are you ready for cooler weather? Today’s cold front will usher in the coolest weather we’ve seen all month. In fact, if our current forecast verifies, these will be the coolest high temperatures we’ve had around here since June!

Wednesday’s high: 76° (Wait for it…)

Thursday’s high: 71°

Friday’s high: 70°

Saturday’s high: 71°

Sunday’s high: 72°

Minimal Rain Chances Going Forward:

After today’s thunderstorms, we won’t see much rain through the weekend. Other than a slight chance of a few spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday, we look good through next Monday.