Northeast Ohio weather: Summer heat all weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major pattern shift taking place across the country brings us a heat wave starting this weekend. Temperatures Saturday shoot up well in the 80s. Some computer models indicate spotty showers in the area mainly the first half of the day. A classic summer night Saturday with a clear sky and full moon. Sunday will be windy and hot. Lots of sunshine in the forecast and we heat up above 90 degrees for alot of neighborhoods.

