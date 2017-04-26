Northeast Ohio weather: Temps will reach low 80s on Monday

(Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:
We have a beautiful, mid-summer day to start the work-week with a sun/clouds mix and highs in the low 80s. A few shooting stars may grace the skies over us tonight as lows dip into the low 60s. Tuesday brings an encore of today's weather with highs in the mid 80s. The next threat of rain begins Wednesday night and carries through Friday.
