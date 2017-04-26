Northeast Ohio weather: threat of rain and storms at times this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A disturbance cruising through early Saturday will give us some more rain. The rain will end from west to east in the morning. Some breaks in the clouds will happen by afternoon. Saturday night looks clear. Another area of low pressure dives southeast out of Canada on Sunday. Scattered storms are expected to pulse up Sunday afternoon and evening. This could cause some issues with plans then. The risk of showers and storms will linger into Sunday evening.

