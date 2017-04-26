Northeast Ohio weather: Today will be the last day of Summer-like weather for a while!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

A cold front over the central Great Lakes will move in today. We'll get a second cold front on Friday before high pressure settles in for the weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

After several days of record high temperatures, we’re finally cooling down. Highs will “only” top out in the lower 80s today. (Hey, it’s better than the lower to mid 90s!) Humidity levels will also be noticeably lower today, making for a more comfortable, pleasant day.

Our first cold front of the week will move in during the day today, and it may bring us a few spotty rain showers. The peak timing will be from 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Not everyone will see rain. Anything that develops will be pretty isolated.

Here Comes The Cooler Air:

Behind the front is where the most significant temperature change will occur.

Overnight temperatures tonight: 50s! Rejoice!

Thursday’s high: 68°

Friday’s high: 67°

Our second cold front of the week will move in Friday, providing the focus for some scattered showers. This front will also be bringing us a reinforcing shot of cooler air.

Saturday’s high: 62° (Brr!)

Sunday’s high: 65°

Weekend Outlook:

Outside of the cooler weather, the weekend will be gorgeous and rain-free.