Northeast Ohio weather: Triple threat storm tomorrow

A very warm night ahead with showers in the area.

Be prepared for possible flooding and ice jams in spots.

Timeline: An updated timeline for the winter storm watch in Ohio from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

Temperatures will remain around 60 degrees this evening.

Much colder air builds in tomorrow and a big storm tracks east of us Friday night.

The current thinking is rain for the morning rush tomorrow followed by a quick change into sleet and freezing rain from north to south.

The changeover will happen first along the lakeshore.

Strong winds will develop out of the north.

The ice changes to snow from north to south by Friday night.

The farther eastward track of the storm will give us less ice and snow from the thinking earlier in the week.

This storm will still cause plenty of issues tomorrow but it won't be the kind of magnitude storm we thought it was going to be a few days ago.

Stay tuned for any changes since even a little shift in this storm could greatly change this forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.