Northeast Ohio weather: Turning chilly

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Any showers that popped up this afternoon should come to an end this evening. A will be a pleasant night. A strong cold front moves through tomorrow morning. There could be some spotty showers with it but the bigger story with this system will be the blast of chilly air. A strong north wind sets up making for rough conditions out on the lake. The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could make it's presence known here on Friday. Some models are indicating very strong winds developing for a time as the system tracks across Southern Ohio. Winds could gust over 40 mph in spots.