Northeast Ohio weather: Two more days of clouds and light rain!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Expect mostly cloudy skies and cool weather today. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s. (The average high for this time of the year is around 76°.)

Farther inland, we may get into the upper 60s. (This includes Canton and surrounding areas away from the lake.)

While I do not think it will rain all day today, there will be a few passing rain showers that pop up from time to time.

Today will also be quite blustery with sustained winds from the northwest at 10 – 20 mph.

Tomorrow’s weather will be a carbon copy of today’s weather: windy, a lot of clouds, and a few spotty rain showers.

Better Days Are Coming:

It may be a little gloomy through Wednesday, but things will really be improving for the end of the week.

The area of low pressure that is bringing us the dreary, cool weather will move away Thursday. High pressure will move in from our west for the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday will both be beautiful days!

Thursday’s high: 71°

Friday’s high: 76°

Major Weekend Warm-Up:

Meteorological Summer began on June 1st, and it is FINALLY going to feel like it around here!

Highs will climb into the lower 80s on Saturday. We could be around 90° by Sunday! (And Monday too!)

At this time, I have minimal rain chances in for the weekend. I would, however, watch for a few stray storms on Saturday afternoon.

