Northeast Ohio weather: Unseasonably warm today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

A ridge of high pressure is in control early this morning. A cold front will move in later today.

Good morning! Say hello to the pre-holiday torch! Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 50s. We're going for 54° in Cleveland. While that is unseasonably warm, it's not a record. The record high for today is 61°. That record was set in 1939.

Dry Stretch Ahead:

While last week was bitterly cold and snowy, this week's forecast is much quieter overall. We do not have any rain or snow in the forecast until Friday.

Wednesday's high: 38° (Colder in the wake of Tuesday's cold front!)

Thursday's high: 44° (First day of Winter!)

Rain By The End Of The Work Week:

The next few days will be perfect for last minute holiday shopping! By Friday, we'll be battling some rain. Models indicate that we will see our heaviest, steadiest rain on Friday night.

Friday's high: 60° (REALLY warm, but still not a record. The record high for this date is 64°. That record was set in 1949.)

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

The moisture associated with Friday's system will begin to move out of the area on Saturday morning. However, rain may mix with a little snow on Saturday morning before it's all said and done. We probably won't see much in the way of accumulation.

Colder air will spill in behind this system.

Saturday's high: 40°

Sunday's high: 28°

I'm betting that we'll see some snow showers on Sunday.

Regarding Christmas Day (Monday)…yesterday there was not much consistency within the forecast models. Early this morning, signs are pointing to COLD temperatures for Christmas. We could even see a few snow showers. Could we have a White Christmas after all?

Monday's high: 27°