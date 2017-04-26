Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and mainly dry for Memorial Day!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! How about those storms last night?!

The good news is that those are long gone and today will be gorgeous. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°.

There is just the slightest chance of a passing shower or storm after 2:00 PM, but most of us will get through today dry. I certainly would not cancel my outdoor plans for today. Just have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.

If you’re making plans for this Memorial Day evening, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Just like today, these will not be widespread. Not everyone will get in on the rain.

Rain Chances This Week:

Just for the month of May so far, we have accumulated 6.03” of rainfall in Cleveland. (The average rainfall for the month so far is only 3.28”. That gives us a monthly surplus right now of 2.75”.)

We could use a little break!

We do not have any rain in the forecast for Tuesday, with the exception of maybe a few spotty showers and storms Tuesday evening.

A few showers are also possible Wednesday.

Thursday looks dry.

Friday will be our best chance of rain for the week.

Highs will be in the 70s each day.

Early Weekend Outlook:

The weekend looks a bit cooler, with highs around 70° each day. A few showers are possible Saturday morning. At this time, models indicate dry weather for Saturday afternoon.

A few additional showers may pop up on Sunday.

