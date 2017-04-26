Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weekend with some storms Sunday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weekend with some storms Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds.  Warmer air building in will give many area temperatures around 80 degrees during the afternoon.  Saturday night looks dry as well with generally a mostly cloudy sky.  The next system dives in from the northwest Sunday.  A stiff southwest wind sets up.  A wave of storms are expected in the morning.  A few more storms develop by afternoon.  A few of these storms could go severe so stay tuned. 

