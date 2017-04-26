Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weekend with some storms Sunday

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. Warmer air building in will give many area temperatures around 80 degrees during the afternoon. Saturday night looks dry as well with generally a mostly cloudy sky. The next system dives in from the northwest Sunday. A stiff southwest wind sets up. A wave of storms are expected in the morning. A few more storms develop by afternoon. A few of these storms could go severe so stay tuned.

