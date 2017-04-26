Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A closed off area of low pressure continues to sit and spin to our east through tomorrow. Drier air, however, is working in this evening allowing for a partly cloudy and coolish night. We see enough sun tomorrow for our temperature to warm above 70 degrees. Spotty showers develop during the afternoon. A disturbance moves in later Friday. Look for scattered showers and storms by Friday evening. Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend.

