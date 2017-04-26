Northeast Ohio weather: More sun today! A heat wave is coming!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning, Cleveland! It’s not over yet! Believe!

Short Term Forecast:

You’ll need to take your sunglasses along today. We’re looking at partly sunny skies today! Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Expect quiet, calm, and dry weather through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

A Few Storms By Friday:

Most of Friday will be dry, but models still hint at a few pop-up storms Friday afternoon and evening.

We’ll wake up to a lot of sunshine, but clouds will build through the day. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

A Heat Wave Is Coming:

The National Weather Service defines a "heat wave" as a period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. A "heat wave" typically lasts two or more days.

Since we’re looking at several days around 90°, we’ll go ahead and classify this as a heat wave!

Saturday: 85° (Not bad, but still warm!)

Sunday: 91° (Muggier too!)

Monday: 93° (Humid)

Tuesday: 88° (Humid)

Wednesday: 87° (Humid)

Rain chances will be minimal during this time, so my gardeners will need to water.

We’re forecasting a few spotty rain showers Saturday morning. Then we’ll likely stay dry until Wednesday, when some late-day pop-up storms are possible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.