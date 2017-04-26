Northeast Ohio weather: Watch for a few showers and storms today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! I'm tracking a few showers just to our west early this morning. These will move through the area during the early-morning hours. We should dry out by 9:00 AM, if not sooner than that.

Skies will clear in the wake of the showers. Most of today will be gorgeous! Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. It will be a tad breezy from time to time.

As a cold front passes through NE Ohio today, I can't rule out a few passing showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Just like yesterday, not everyone will see these. They should be pretty isolated.

Skies will clear out again this evening, allowing temperatures to get quite cool. Lakeshore locations will drop into the mid 50s by early tomorrow morning. Inland areas could fall into the 40s! Brr!

Thursday – Pick Day Of The Week:

High pressure will settle in for Thursday! High pressure = happy weather! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. (GO CAVS!)

Turning Unsettled By Friday:

Model guidance continues to indicate unsettled weather from Friday through the weekend.

For Friday and Saturday, we’re looking at late-day showers and storms. At this time, Sunday looks like the wettest day.

We have bumped up our temperature forecast a bit since yesterday morning.

Friday’s high: 76°

Saturday’s high: 78°

Sunday’s high: 80° (GO CAVS!)

