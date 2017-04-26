Northeast Ohio weather: Big warm up underway before major storm moves in

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A much warmer air mass has found its way into Ohio. Temperatures will be above 50 degrees most of the night.

A strong south wind will continue to feed us this warmth.

A little light rain will be possible every now and then. The rain is not expected to be heavy.

The attention then turns to the major storm that is expected to develop Thursday night across Arkansas. It will track east then north and up the Appalachians.

Timeline: An updated timeline for the potentially treacherous ice storm Friday in Northeast Ohio

Widespread moisture will be moving in by Friday. Much colder air will build in during the day on Friday.

The latest data is suggesting rain at first Friday morning then transitioning over to ice. There could be significant icing. The ice will then go to all snow by Friday evening.

Many spots could see around 6 inches or more of snow. It looks like the storm will lift out by Saturday morning.

This forecast is still not set in stone so look for several updates the next couple of days.

